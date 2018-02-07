Jury convicts man in 2017 Portsmouth homicide, recommends 23 years

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A jury on Tuesday convicted a man accused in a 2017 Portsmouth homicide, recommending 23 years.

Stanlee Jones was arrested in New Jersey last August. The 33-year-old was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Curtis A. Richardson.

Surveillance video released last year by Portsmouth police showed a gold four-door Volkswagen Passat pull up to an Essex Food Store. The driver appeared to be armed and pointed a gun at a man outside the store.

WAVY’s Brandi Cummings reports that jurors on Tuesday recommended 20 years for the murder charge, and three years for use of a firearm in a felony.

