PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This story is set in the animal kingdom but has many lessons for human audiences about what it really means to be a hero.

“Safari: Tales of the Griot”

Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday at 3 p.m.

Perry Family Theatre

NEON District – Norfolk

Tickets & Information:

HurrahPlayers.com

(757) 627-5437