HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police are looking for the suspect who robbed at 7-Eleven in the 400 block of Fox Hill Road.

On Feb. 5, police were notified of the business robbery just after 2 a.m.. The investigation revealed that the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. After receiving the cash, the suspect fled the area on foot.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.