Franklin police seek home invasion suspects after two homes hit back-to-back

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Two homes in the same area of Franklin were targeted by armed robbers on Monday night, almost within an hour of each other.

Police say they’ve taken arrest warrants out for a man who matches the description of one of the suspects, 19-year-old Denard Raymon Williams.

Williams and another suspect described as short and heavy set are believed to be behind the first home invasion, according to police. That armed robbery happened just before 6:30 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of Cobb Street.

Police say the suspects knocked on the front door, and when the home’s resident opened the door, the two forced their way inside.

The two suspects then robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing in a black Honda SUV with tinted windows and North Carolina license plates, according to police. The victim wasn’t injured in the robbery.

Then, just about an hour later, police were called to another home invasion robbery in the 1400 block of South Street, just more than a quarter-mile away.

Like the first robbery, the suspects knocked on the front door and barged in when one of the residents opened the door.

Police say one of the suspects then went into a bedroom and struck another resident in the head with a handgun.

The suspects robbed both of the residents of cash and two video gaming systems and left, but there was no vehicle information for those suspects.

Those with information about either of the robberies are asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575 or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599. They say information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward while remaining anonymous.

Police added that Williams is considered armed and dangerous. He’s described as 6 feet tall and 178 pounds.