Deputies seek man wanted for questioning in attempted murder cases

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Chowan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for questioning in three attempted murder cases.

According to officials, the man goes by the name “Savage” and has a tattoo of LBM and a five point star on his face. He also may have the number 12 tattooed on his face and is missing a front tooth.

Officials say they compiled several pictures of the man based on descriptions obtained from the investigations.

The man has ties to the Washington D.C. area and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Officials say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you recognize this person, call Detective John McArthur at 252-482-9853.