Dare County man wins “Extreme” $1 million prize

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Craig Killgore of Kill Devil Hills hit the jackpot when he played the Extreme Millions scratch-off game and won the $1 million prize.

It all began when Killgore went to the Circle K on West Ocean Bay Boulevard in Kill Devil Hills and bought the $30 ticket required to enter the contest.

Killgore claimed his prize Tuesday, Feb. 6 at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He had the choice of taking an annuity that has 20 payments of $50,000 a year or a lump sum of $600,000. He chose the lump sum which after required state and federal tax withholdings came out to $423,015.

Extreme Millions has only been around since December 2016 and they’ve had four top prizes of $10 million and 22, $1 million prizes. Two $10 million prizes and nine $1 million prizes remain to be won.