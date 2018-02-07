Counting Kindness – Love Run for CHKD

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Last week, Princess Anne High School students filled the seats in our audience. They stopped by to talk about a very special fundraiser.

Cox High School joined forces with P.A. to make the Love Run even bigger. The Love Run began 14 years ago as a way to give back to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

It was created by a P.A. student who beat cancer with the help of the doctors and nurses at CHKD. Every year the event grows with more runners and more money raised for the hospital. This year, students are hoping to come away with $10,000.

Cox High School would like to issue a challenge to all of the schools in Virginia Beach. They would like to see each school send a team to join them in the Love Run. Participants can take part in the 5K, the one mile fun run or volunteer.

The Love Run to benefit CHKD is Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. at Thalia Elementary School in Virginia Beach. For additional information visit https://chkdloverun.jimdo.com