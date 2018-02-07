1 adult, 1 teen displaced in mobile home fire in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An adult and a teenager were displaced after a mobile home went up in flames in Virginia Beach.

Art Kohn, a spokesperson with the Virginia Beach Fire Department, says no one was injured and the fire was contained to just one mobile home on Oconee Avenue.

Firefighters were called out to the scene around 8:45 a.m., and found heavy smoke and fire. It took a little over 20 minutes for crews to get the fire under control.

There was minor heat damage to a home next door, according to Kohn.

The Red Cross tweeted Wednesday morning that two people displaced were receiving help.

Investigators believe the fire was accidental in nature, but the exact cause is under investigation. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.