Woman suspected of thefts involving vehicles, senior citizens

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Separate local law enforcement agencies are searching for the same woman, who is suspected of multiple crimes involving vehicles and senior citizens.

The woman has been identified as 31-year-old Cathy Marie Chapman.

The most recent incident happened in Gloucester County on January 28. According to the sheriff’s office, Chapman took a senior citizen’s vehicle without permission and failed to return it. The victim attempted to contact her and get the vehicle returned. The vehicle was later recovered by the sheriff’s office.

Chapman also has outstanding warrants in Gloucester for the unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault and battery.

On January 2, in Newport News, police say a 50-year-old woman and an 89-year-old woman went to the Medicap Pharmacy on J. Clyde Morris Blvd. together to fill a prescription.

As they were leaving, a woman approached them from behind and then forced them into the 50-year-old woman’s car, ordering her to drive them to a local restaurant. When they arrived, a man got into the vehicle and both of the suspects stole the victims’ money and a cell phone.

The suspects then ordered the victims not to call police.

Investigators released surveillance video that shows the female suspect at the pharmacy that day. They’ve identified her as Chapman and have issued warrants for her arrest.

Newport News Police say they identified and interviewed the male suspect, and he is not being charged in this incident.

Both law enforcement agencies are asking the public to help locate Chapman.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.