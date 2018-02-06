WAVY’s Lex Gray tours the DMZ between North, South Korea

SOUTH KOREA (WAVY) — There are just three days until the start of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Peyongchang, South Korea.

WAVY’s Lex Gray is in South Korea, working to give an inside look at the games and the global tensions ahead of them.

During the early Tuesday morning hours in the United States, Lex toured the Demilitarized Zone — or the DMZ — separating North and South Korea.

This is a picture from my bus window of the Bridge of No Return, where the two Koreas traded prisoners of war. We were supposed to stop here, but our army guide said we couldn’t because of security concerns. He wouldn’t elaborate beyond that. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/gA9YkDwD2R — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) February 6, 2018

Lex tweeted several updates during this “warp speed” tour, including a quick glance of the Bridge of No Return. Inside of some buildings in the DMZ, you can technically step across the border into North Korea.

