Virginia lawmakers consider curbs on drones

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are considering whether to put new restrictions on drones.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that a state House panel has advanced legislation that would give people the ability to stop drone flights near their homes and bar sex offenders from taking pictures of people with drones.
A state senator is also pushing for drones to be regulated by the state aviation board, instead of only being regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration.