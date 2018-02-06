Va. Beach council to reiterate offshore drilling stance with resolution

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach City Council plans to make it clear that it doesn’t want offshore drilling.

The Interior Department announced a plan earlier this year to expand offshore oil exploration along the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic Coasts.

Many groups, state officials and some members of Congress have voiced opposition of the plan. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam recently backed North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s opposition to drilling.

“If North Carolina is unsuccessful in getting exempted through this regulatory process, we will sue in federal court, ” Cooper said.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring was one of 11 attorneys general nationwide to oppose expansion of offshore drilling.

City leaders in Virginia Beach will discuss a resolution Tuesday night to oppose drilling and gas exploration. Virginia Beach voted last summer it would oppose any drilling operations in the Atlantic.

The city is also expected to seek the same exemption President Donald Trump gave Florida.