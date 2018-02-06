Tsunami warning text alerts a result of test from National Weather Service

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — If you’ve gotten a text alert for a tsunami warning in your area, don’t worry. It was a test.

Several WAVY viewers noted Tuesday morning receiving texts warning of a tsunami.

AccuWeather.com had a message on its website regarding a tsunami warning test. The message credited the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Charleston, South Carolina said in a tweet there was a monthly Tsunami Warning test sent at 8:30 a.m.

AccuWeather also explained the test in a tweet Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service Tsunami Warning this morning was a TEST. No Tsunami warning is in effect for the East Coast of the U.S. — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) February 6, 2018