Suspect in Norfolk teen’s shooting death pleads guilty

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk teenager pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to charges in the shooting death of 18-year-old Nateria S. Powell.

Lamontraye D. McAdams was taken into custody by police shortly after the May 2017 shooting.

Police were called to Lead Street in May, and found Powell suffering from a gunshot wound. Powell was set to graduate from Maury High School at the time.

WAVY’s Jason Marks reports McAdams pleaded guilty Tuesday morning to involuntary manslaughter, obstruction of justice and reckless handling of a firearm. He faces 16 years in prison.

A sentencing hearing is set for May 4.

