Norfolk court to hear appeal in Stephen Rankin case today

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Attorneys for former Portsmouth police officer Stephen Rankin will be in court Tuesday, arguing to get his conviction in the death of a teenager overturned.

Rankin, who was initially charged with first-degree murder, was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to two and a half years in prison. The former Portsmouth police officer shot William Chapman II outside of a Walmart in April 2015.

His defense has argued that a judge made two errors during the August 2016 trial, which they believe affected the outcome. Rankin’s attorneys are seeking a new trial, while prosecutors want the former officer to stay locked up.

The Office of Attorney General Mark Herring will be arguing the latter side on Tuesday in the Norfolk Court of Appeals. Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales was the original prosecutor in the case.

Rankin’s attorneys claim Judge Johnny Morrison made an error when he denied them from using an expert witness.

They also say Morrison should have ordered a mistrial when a Chapman family friend struck up a conversation with a juror who ended up ruling against Rankin.

A judge last week denied the former officer bond pending the appeals process. Rankin’s prison sentence ends in November.

