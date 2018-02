NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk woman is facing an assault charge for an overnight stabbing that left a man hurt.

Norfolk police say officers and paramedics were called to W. Little Creek Road around 1:55 a.m. Tuesday for a stabbing.

A man was found at the scene with stab wounds that were considered not life-threatening.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jasmine L. Jones and charged her with aggravated domestic assault.