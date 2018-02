HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton have released a photo show a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint over the weekend.

The robbery in question happened Feb. 4 at a store on West Queen Street.

Police say the suspect seen in surveillance photos was armed with a handgun and fled the store with cash toward Azalea Drive.

If you have information that can help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.