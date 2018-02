NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they have a suspect in custody after a person was shot and killed Tuesday night in the Campostella Heights area of Norfolk.

Norfolk police say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Olinger Street around 8:10 p.m. They say one man died at the scene and another man was taken into custody.

