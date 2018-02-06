Navy resampling drinking water at Naval Auxiliary Landing Field Fentress

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — More testing is underway in a ongoing water investigation near Naval Auxiliary Landing Field Fentress.

The Navy says it’ll be contacting nearby property owners about sampling drinking water from their wells. The Navy first found chemicals in drinking water both at and around the airfield back in February of 2016.

Navy officials say the chemicals came from firefighting foam the Navy previously used for training.

The levels led Navy officials to give free bottled water to residents whose wells exceeded levels set by the Environmental Protection Agency.

It plans to resample between now and February 16, and will notify residents of the results in April.

For more information on the Navy’s investigation, click here.