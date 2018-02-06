Man pleads guilty two 1984 rape cases in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man pleaded guilty to two rapes from back in 1984.

The Office of Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney Colin Stolle says Rubin Slade attacked a woman on Kentucky Avenue, off Bonney Road in September of 1984.

The Commonwealth says the woman was woken up in the early morning hours by a man who had climbed in through the bedroom window.

This man reportedly put his hand over her mouth, and told her not to scream, before she was raped. A PERK kit recovered in 1984 — and resubmitted to a forensics lab — resulted in a DNA match to Rubin C. Slade, Jr.

The Commonwealth says he assaulted another woman in October 1984 off 24th Street at the Oceanfront. The woman had just gotten off of work, drove to a convenience store on 17th and noticed a man standing outside.

While she leaving the store, the woman said this man came out of her back seat and grabbed her around the neck. He then made her turn onto a dead-end street — where he forced the woman to take off her clothes before he raped her.

Slade was 24 at the time. Sentencing is scheduled for June 11, 2018.