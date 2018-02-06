In The Kitchen: Braised Short Ribs and Grilled Shrimp with Mashed Potatoes

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chef and cookbook author Tasha Roberts from Ethnic Cuisine and Catering made her Hampton Roads Show debut today. Her love of fine food showed as she shared her Valentine’s Day surf and turf dish for us. Tasha made Braised Short Ribs & Grilled Shrimp with Mashed Potatoes and Parsnips and Sauteed Carrots.

Tasha offers private chef service that includes Romantic Dinner for Two, Game Night Small Bites, Restaurant to Table 5-course dinner, girls night cooking party, Tuscan Steakhouse Dinner.

She also does cooking classes!

Look for her new cookbook, The Soul of Ethnic Cuisine – due out on March 15th

Ethnic Cuisine and Catering

with Chef Tasha Roberts

(757) 692-2975

Find her on Facebook @ImpressiveChef

Or on her website

And… keep an eye out for her cookbook!

