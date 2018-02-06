Deputy killed, 4 others wounded in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (FOX 31 Denver) — One deputy was killed and four other law enforcement officers were shot during an incident in Colorado Springs on Monday afternoon, law enforcement said.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick was shot and killed by a male suspect. Flick is survived by his wife and 7-year-old twins. The office called him an “outstanding member who will be missed.”

He was an 11-year veteran of the sheriff’s department.

A Colorado Springs police officer is in surgery and is in stable condition and three sheriff’s deputies were wounded by gunshot and transported to an area hospital.

One civilian was also wounded by gunfire and transported to an area hospital.

Our Brother Deputy Flick. End of Watch, February 5, 2018 pic.twitter.com/EkCLTICtfl — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 6, 2018

One of the suspects was killed in the incident. Police said all suspects in the incident are accounted for.

The Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Murray Boulevard and Galley Road in Colorado Springs around 4 p.m. investigating a motor vehicle theft.

Authorities encountered an adult male suspect and shots were fired during the incident.

Third Colorado deputy killed in 40 days

Deputy Flick is the third Colorado sheriff’s deputy killed since New Years Eve.

On Dec. 31, Douglas County Deputy Zachary Parrish was shot and killed during an ambush at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex. Three other deputies, a Castle Rock Police Department SWAT officer and two civilians were injured in the shooting.

Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm was killed on Jan. 24 when deputies responded to an assault in progress call when a man pulled out a handgun and started shooting in the 8700 block of Dawson Street.