Deputies searching for suspect after theft from Wawa employee

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – York-Poquoson deputies are hoping someone can identify this suspect, who stole personal belongings from an employee at a Wawa on January 21.

Deputies say the woman was seen driving the car (pictured below) and took items from a Wawa employee in the 800 block of Merrimac Trail.

The suspect was observed driving a Ford Taurus and wearing multicolored scrubs.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or incident is asked to contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.