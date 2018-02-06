A new day, and a new way for Virginia Sports Hall of Fame

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) – It’s a brand new day for the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. The long-standing museum in Portsmouth, which had been a mainstay for decades, closed in June of last summer. On Monday, the hall officially reopened at its new location at Virginia Beach Town Center.

“We’ve been looking forward to this for about six months,” said Hall of Fame President Eddie Webb.

The new layout displays a few of the exhibits from the original museum in the lobbies of six establishments in Town Center, including the Westin Hotel. Webb describes the setup as a “walking tour,” which will hopefully gain attention through the bustle and hustle of a busy Virginia Beach shopping center.

“A lot of companies, a lot of traffic, a lot more exposure,” said the hall’s Chairman of the Board, Joel Rubin.

In addition, the new hall of fame utilizes a program format, which means there will be various programs fans can attend throughout calendar year. The first was “Hoos on First,” which welcomed major leaguers Mark Reynolds (Colordao Rockies) and Chris Taylor (Los Angelas Dodgers) to the Funny Bone.