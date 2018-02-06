$560M Powerball winner files lawsuit to remain anonymous

NEW HAMPSHIRE (CNN/WAVY) — A New Hampshire woman who won a $560 million Powerball jackpot in January has filed a lawsuit against the state’s lottery commission.

According to court documents obtained by CNN, the lottery winner identified as “Jane Doe” claims public disclosure of her identity would constitute a potentially hazardous invasion of privacy.

State law requires a winner’s name, town and jackpot amount to be added to public records.

The woman admits in court documents that she made a “huge mistake” when she signed her name on the back of the winning ticket. She said she followed instructions from the New Hampshire Lottery Commission’s website — and did so without the help of an attorney.

Currently, only six states allow lottery winner to remain anonymous — Delaware, Kansas, Maryland, North Dakota, Ohio and South Carolina.

North Carolina and Virginia require jackpot winners to be publicly named.