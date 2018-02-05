Woman killed in two-car crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was killed late Sunday night following a two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake police say officers were called to Taylor Road at Taylor Court around 10:45 p.m.

A man driving a Chrysler 300 hit a the passenger side of a vehicle being driven by 44-year-old Ladawn Durant. Police say the man was turning left onto to Taylor Court when the crash happened.

Durant was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she later died.

Police say the crash remains under investigation. It is unclear whether or not charges will be filed.