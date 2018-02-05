‘Roll cloud’ provides surreal visual spectacle Monday morning

SURRY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A strange-looking cloud provided quite the visual spectacle Monday morning for some in the viewing area.

According to WAVY meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler, the odd feature is known as a roll cloud — which is usually along the leading edge of a cold front or small boundary.

In the case of Monday, the clouds were along a dying cold front or more of a wind shift line. Surface winds were increasing behind the boundary.

A video shared on Facebook by one viewer showed that the cloud appeared to stretch over a sizeable distance. Other viewers in the Surry County area and in Suffolk captured photos of the phenomenon.

Look for more weather updates and forecast information on WAVY’s Super Doppler 10 Online.