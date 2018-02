PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police are investigating after someone shot two men on Seminole Drive Monday morning.

According to a tweet from Portsmouth Police, the shooting happened around 4:08 a.m. in the 10 block of Seminole Drive. One man was shot in the torso and the other in the upper body.

Medics took both men to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

