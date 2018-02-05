Police seeking suspect in Newport News robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for a suspect in a recent robbery at a Bayport Credit Union.

The robbery happened Feb. 1 at a branch on Huntington Avenue. According to police, the suspect — now identified as 27-year-old Marrio D’Rontrell Ashlock — entered the bank, passed a note to a teller demanding money.

There were no injuries, and the suspect got away with cash.

Police said Monday that warrants had been obtained for Ashlock. Call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP if you know anything that can help police.