Police: Masked men rob Hampton Triple 7 convenience store

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are looking for assistance with identifying the suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at the Triple 7 convenience store Saturday night.

The investigation revealed that the two masked suspects entered the business in the 3300 block of West Mercury Boulevard at 9:20 p.m., displayed a firearm and demanded money.

Police say the suspects fled after getting the cash and have not been located.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male, 5’6–5’9, 130–150 lbs, last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie, yellow cloth on his face, black pants, white sneakers, and gray gloves.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male, 5’10–6’0, 150–175 lbs, black hoodie, red cloth covering his face, blue jeans, black and tan sneakers, and black gloves.

If you have any information about the identity of these men, contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at (888) LOCK-U-UP.

If you’d like to submit a tip, you can send an anonymous tip by visiting their secure tip form here or P3Tips.com