WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Williamsburg Police are looking to locate Rebecca “Ginger” Bruhwell for questioning about a Sunday morning accident.

Police say Bruhwell is wanted for questioning about a single vehicle accident that occurred on Monticello Avenue around 2:30 a.m. The accident resulted in critical injuries to one of the passengers.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Williamsburg Police at (757) -220-2331.