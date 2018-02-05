Perquimans County Schools superintendent, family were on Amtrak train that derailed

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN/NBC News) – An Eastern Carolina school superintendent and his family were among the survivors on that Amtrak train that collided with a freight train in South Carolina.

Matthew Cheeseman, superintendent of Perquimans County Schools, said he was in one of the cars that derailed outside of Columbia early Sunday.

“At 2:30 in the morning, we were thrown across the room and were awakened to loud sounds and metal moving,” Cheeseman said. “You could clearly tell the train was coming off the track.”

Cheeseman told WIS-TV in Columbia that he, his wife and their 9-year-old daughter had boarded Train 91 in Rocky Mount to visit family in Florida, including a trip to Disney World.

He told WIS that his daughter may not quite understand the magnitude of what happened. “She’s a kid that doesn’t necessarily understand the magnitude of what happened,” Cheeseman said. “I think we’re just happy to be together.”

The superintendent and his family were OK and he praised first responders at the crash site.

Two people on the Amtrak train were killed, and 116 injured when it slammed into a parked CSX freight train on a side track.

It was the second major Amtrak incident in less than a week, after a train carrying Republican members of Congress struck a garbage truck on Wednesday in Crozet, Virginia. One person in the truck was killed.

The crash also highlighed a faulty Positive Train Control system, which among other things is designed to prevent trains from speeding.

“A fully operational Positive Train Control system could’ve avoided this accident — that’s what it’s designed to do,” said Robert Sumwalt, the chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, in an interview with NBC News on Sunday.