Northam announces compromise on electric rate overhaul

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is endorsing a major overhaul of electric regulations sought by utilities that the state’s attorney general say hurts customers.

Northam said Monday in a statement that he supported legislation backed by Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power to impose new limits on state regulators’ ability to adjust rates.

Supporters say the legislation is needed to help improve the state’s electric grid. Northam, a Democrat, said he worked with the utilities and others to improve earlier drafts of the legislation in order to boost energy-efficiency programs and add greater customer protections.

But Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring’s office said it allows utilities to keep rates at unfairly high levels rather than return money to ratepayers.

A Senate panel approved a version of the legislation Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.