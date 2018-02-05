NC inmate dies in apparent suicide at Maury Correctional

HOOKERTON, N.C. (WAVY) — A inmate died in an apparent suicide on Monday at Maury Correctional Institute, according to officials with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Officials say 42-year-old Michael Grant was found unresponsive at 3:30 p.m. in the prison’s inmate dormitory.

Prison medical staff and local paramedics tried to resuscitate Grant, but he was officially pronounced dead at 4:08 p.m.

Officials haven’t released further information regarding the incident. Grant was serving a life sentence after being convicted of first degree murder in Pender County in 2013.