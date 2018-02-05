Natural gas leak reported at swimming pool on Naval Station Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A natural gas leak is being reported at swimming pool on Naval Station Norfolk.

Base officials said on social media Monday morning that Norfolk Fire-Rescue had responded to the leak at Fleet Recreation Park, a 50-meter indoor swimming pool.

Officials said areas including and surrounding Hampton Boulevard south of 90th Street and the pool to Admiral Taussing should be avoided.

Officials said base personnel should consider using an alternate route.

It was not immediately clear what caused the leak. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.