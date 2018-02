Massachusetts teen gains fame after Super Bowl selfie

BOSTON (AP/WAVY) — A Massachusetts teenager who took a selfie with Justin Timberlake during the Super Bowl halftime show has become a social media sensation.

Thirteen-year-old Ryan McKenna said on NBC’s “TODAY” Monday morning that he is a huge Justin Timberlake fan and he now has thousands of new social media followers since posting his Super Bowl selfie.

McKenna, known as the “Selfie Kid” said he was unprepared for his brush with fame. Timberlake, he said, “just came up and I just like jumped right in there with him.”

He got a shout out from his school, the private Derby Academy in Hingham south of Boston, which tweeted out the famous selfie.

He’s also getting some free skiing. He was wearing a sweatshirt bearing the name of Maine’s Sunday River ski resort, which offered him a free season pass.