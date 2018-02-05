In The Kitchen: Top Sirloin Steak with Stone Ground Grits and Roasted Brussel Sprouts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Kevin Sharkey is the chef and owner at 1608 Crafthouse in Virginia Beach and his work in our kitchen is nothing short of amazing! He came in today and made for us a preview of what you can order from his Virginia Beach Restaurant Week menu. Kevin made, Top Sirloin Steak with Stone Ground Grits and roasted Brussel Sprouts.

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week is February 19 – 25.

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Rd – Virginia Beach

(757) 965-4510

1608Crafthouse.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.