Home Depot looking to hire 540 for Hampton Roads stores

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Home Depot says it’s looking to hire hundreds of workers for its stores in Hampton Roads.

Home Depot said in a news release its preparing for the busy spring season, and is looking to fill 540 jobs. Part-time and seasonal positions from cashier to operations will be available.

Matt Harrigan, a Home Depot spokesperson, tells WAVY.com the hiring is for the company’s 12 stores in the Hampton Roads region.

Harrigan says this will come out to roughly 45 people per store.

All interested candidates must apply online at careers.homedepot.com.