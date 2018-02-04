Woman sexually assaulted by Uber driver near VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted by her Uber driver near campus about 3:45 a.m. Sunday.

The incident occurred in a vehicle between the 1100 block of W. Cary Street and the 1100 block of W. Marshall Street.

Police say the male UBER driver grabbed the victim’s hand and forced it down the front of his pants. He then touched her breast on the outside of her clothing before dropping her off at her destination.

Police described the suspect as a Middle Eastern male who is operating a silver 4 door Toyota sedan with an UBER sticker on the window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VCU Police non-emergency line at (804) 828-1196.