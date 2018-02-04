Six displaced after an apartment fire in South Norfolk

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Six people have been displaced after a fire damaged four apartment units in the South Norfolk section of the city Sunday night.

Chesapeake officials say firefighters were dispatched to the Sanderling Apartments on Parkside Drive around 8:30 p.m.

Firefighters say the fire was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system in a first floor apartment of the two-story building. Water from the sprinklers are what damaged the three other apartments.

A malfunctioning heater in the first floor apartment is what caused the fire, officials say.

There were no injuries reported from the fire and the Red Cross is assisting those displaced.