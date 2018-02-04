Senator Tim Kaine kicks off Black History Month with Greater Hampton Roads Black Democrats

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Senator Tim Kaine stopped in Hampton Saturday morning to kick-off Black History Month with the Greater Hampton Roads Black Democrats for a breakfast discussion.

The past, present and future — that’s how Senator Tim Kaine described his address to the people at the event.

One topic he discussed: his and Congressman Bobby Scott’s bill in honor of Black History Month. “We got a commission passed to try to make sure that in 2019, we do appropriate events to commemorate 400 years of African contributions to who the United States is today,” said Kaine.

The present: avoiding another government shutdown, which Kaine says he’s optimistic about.

“We’re moving forward on budget negotiations, we’re moving forward on the dreamer issue, and I think we will find a budget deal and I think we will find protection for dreamers,” Kaine said. “Shutting the government down, not a good idea, but what has to happen is you have to sit down at a table and hammer out the deal that’s necessary to keep up moving forward and I’m committed to that.”

The future: he has an upcoming election, but has learned lessons from the loss in 2016.

“Take nothing for granted,I definitely learned you can take nothing for granted,” Kaine said.

Gaylene Kanoyton, president of the Greater Hampton Roads Black Democrats, says 180 people attended the breakfast. She said, “Be involved. Make sure you get people to the polls, educate your neighbors and your family. Know the facts, that’s what’s really important.”