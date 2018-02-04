Police: Human remains found behind a home in Cradock area

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department say they have discovered human remains in a marshy area in the Cradock section of the city..

Patrol officers were in the area around 4 p.m. Saturday night searching for a suspect in an unrelated robbery. During the search, they found what appeared to be human bones behind a home in the 20 block of Aylwin Road.

Officers say they held the area until the morning for investigators to return to on Sunday.

Members of the Portsmouth Police Department Forensics Unit, along with members of the state Medical Examiner’s Office, recovered the bones from the area.

The investigation into the discovery is ongoing.

