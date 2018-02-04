Only On 10: Grand reveal of the Historic Cavalier Hotel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — When the Historic Cavalier Hotel opens to the public in March, Developer Bruce Thompson and his partners will have been in the project exactly four years.

It has been a long and costly road, but here they stand on the dawn of a new era, and Thompson is giving 10 on Your Side the exclusive grand reveal.

We met Thompson at the front door two weeks ago, “Welcome back. Great to have you back. I will show you around, and you will be impressed,” a booming, confident and smiling Thompson blurted out.

The Historic Cavalier Hotel is stunning.

The restoration was not 100 percent complete, but you can quickly tell this is something special as Thompson walked us through the porches, the sun rooms, the outdoor croquet court, the sunken garden and the wedding venues.

Watch WAVY News 10 after This Is Us to see the exclusive look at the new and improved Historic Cavalier Hotel.