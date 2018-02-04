ODU rebounds from Middle Tennessee loss, holds off UAB 65-60

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Randy Haynes scored 16 points with four 3-pointers, B.J. Stith, Ahmad Caver and Xavier Green added 11 points apiece, and Old Dominion held off UAB 65-60 on Saturday night.

Trey Porter scored 10 points with nine rebounds for the Monarchs (17-5, 8-2 Conference USA), who scored 23 points off of 18 Blazers turnovers.

“This was a real good win, considering the circumstances,” said ODU head coach Jeff Jones. “We didn’t get any breaks. We made out own breaks, and when things were kind of going against us, our guys got tough. I think this was exactly what we needed.”

Chris Cokley scored eight straight and UAB led 39-34 early in the second half, but the Monarchs stayed close and led 52-51 on Caver’s 3 with 5:19 to go. The lead traded hands until Porter’s jumper put Old Dominion up 60-58 with 1:58 left. UAB closed to 63-60 on Nick Norton’s layup with eight seconds left, but B.J. Stith iced it with two free throws and Norton’s 3 at the buzzer missed.

Old Dominion led 30-29 at halftime on Haynes’ 3-pointer after eight lead changes and 10 ties.

Cokley scored 16 points, Zack Bryant had 14 and William Lee 10 for the Blazers (15-9, 6-5).