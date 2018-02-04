Eagles topple mighty Patriots, 41-33, to win first Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS (NBC) — The Philadelphia Eagles came back to defeat the New England Patriots, 41-33, on Sunday to win their first Super Bowl and their first National Football League championship in 57 seasons.

The Patriots boasted the top-ranked defense in the NFL, but they couldn’t stop the Eagles’s journeyman quarterback, Nick Foles.

Foles, who replaced injured starter Carson Wentz in the 14th week of the regular season, completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdown. Foles’ 11-yard pass touchdown pass to a diving, juggling Zach Ertz provided the margin of victory, which was sealed by Brandon Graham’s fumble recovery from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady with 2 minutes, 9 seconds to play.

Otherwise, Brady, the Patriots’ 40-year-old superman, was customarily outstanding, even in defeat, throwing for almost 500 yards and four touchdowns.

The game was sweet revenge for the Eagles, who lost to Brady, coach Bill Belichick and the Patriots 13 years ago in the 39th Super Bowl, 24-21.