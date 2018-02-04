Community members work to stop violence in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Community activists in Norfolk returned to the scene of a fatal shooting Saturday in hopes of stopping violence.

Local activist Bilal Muhammad says he’s been working for more than 30 years to raise community awareness in Norfolk.

Today, he and others greeted residents coming in and out of the apartment complex where 20-year-old Antonio Parker was fatally shot on Jan. 28.

“It hurts. It hurts bad. There’s a lack of concern, support, love and care,” Muhammad said about the shooting.

Muhammad says he visits other areas where violence has occurred to encourage the community to come together to stop these crimes from happening.

Muhammad grew up in the community and wants residents to be vigilant and to take advantage of youth programs and civic leagues.

But Muhammad and other activists weren’t the only ones to speak out Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk residents like Timothy Lamb stopped and gave their own words of advice to younger people, who tend to be the victims of these violent crimes.

Lamb moved back into the community about six months ago and is encouraging older residents to also get involved.

“If we don’t come back and give back to the community, how do they know what is good for them? That’s the tough part. We don’t have enough people who come back and say you can do this. You can become a doctor. You can become a scientist. You can become anything you want to do, but don’t allow society and the things you want to interfere with your thought pattern,” Lamb said.

Lamb is hoping other residents can take notice of Muhammad’s message and be inspired to do the right thing.

Muhammad says he’ll continue to come out and preach about anti-violence until a difference is made.

“I can’t stop. We have to keep going. Keep at it until the last day,” he said.