Gas pumps back on at Ocracoke Station for credit purchases only

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) – The Ocracoke Station officially have running gas pumps.

An employee at Ocracoke Station told 10 On Your Side that the pumps were back working on Friday. The employee also said that the only way to use them is with a credit card at the pump.

The only gas station on the entire island of Ocracoke was without gas for nearly a week after owners were unable to pay bills after Hurricane Matthew wreaked havoc on the island.

Related: Ocracoke Station says insurance dispute responsible for no gas on island

There is no timetable for when cash payments would be excepted for gas purchases.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore is encouraging visitors to fill their vehicles prior to departing for Ocracoke from the Hatteras, Swan Quarter, or Cedar Island ferry terminals.