Family displaced after fire sparks in electrical panel

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A family is displaced from their home after a fire sparked in a electrical panel box, Saturday morning.

Newport News Fire Captain Ed Holloway says fire crews were dispatched around 10:45 a.m. for a single-family house fire in the 100 block of Turlington Road.

The fire was isolated to the electrical panel box in the room of the panel box, according to Holloway. Crews put the fire out in less than 15 minutes.

Two adults and two children are displaced as a result of the fire.

No one was hurt during this incident.

