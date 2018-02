VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a child has drowned at a hotel pool at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Saturday night.

Dispatchers say they received a call for an ‘incident’ in the 900 block of Atlantic Avenue around 8 p.m.

Police say it was an accidental drowning.

10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver was at the SpringHill Suites by Marriott where detectives were on the scene investigating.

