Woman dies in head-on crash in Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A Columbia, North Carolina, woman was killed Thursday night in a head-on crash in Dare County, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.

Authorities say both drivers were traveling on US 64 in East Lake around 7:38 p.m. when the driver of a 2012 Ford veered across the center line of the road and struck the driver of a 2009 Subaru head-on. The Ford then continued west off the roadway and struck a ditch before coming to rest. The Subaru went off the road and struck a guardrail.

The driver of the Ford, Julia Anna Collins-Brickhouse, 64, of 865 Newfoundland Road in Columbia, died on impact, according to troopers.

The driver of the Subaru, 18-year-old Tyler Everett High, of 172 West Ocean Bay Blvd. in Kill Devil Hills, was taken to hospital but later released.

Troopers say neither alcohol nor speed were a factor in the crash, but Collins Brickhouse was the at-fault driver.

Collins-Brickhouse and High were both wearing their seatbelts at the time and neither had passengers.